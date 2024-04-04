Federal Affordable Connectivity Program Faces Funding Shortage

More than 23 million low-income households are enrolled in the federal discount program created in 2021 to bridge the nation's digital connectivity gap. The program provides monthly subsidies for internet bills or discounts in tribal and high-cost areas. However, the program is expected to run out of money in April or May, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has requested $6 billion from Congress to keep the program running until the end of 2024

Federal Discount Program Digital Connectivity Funding Shortage FCC Jessica Rosenworcel

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Better connectivity and transport will be a key part of the North’s economic transformationTransport leaders in the North of England have set out their vision for the region with a plan that aims to realise our potential as a thriving, socially-inclusive, sustainable region.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Altered brain morphology and functional connectivity in postmenopausal womenA new research paper titled 'Altered brain morphology and functional connectivity in postmenopausal women: automatic segmentation of whole-brain and thalamic subnuclei and resting-state fMRI' has been published in Aging.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Openreach invest over £100 million to extend Ultrafast Full Fibre connectivityMajor investment in broadband infrastructure will connect 97% of communities across Northern Ireland

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

'Long awaited' flights to Birmingham take off from NI airportRyanair say the flights will build on 'existing UK connectivity'

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Primark has launched a 'game changing' affordable period swimwear rangeThere’s nothing worse than your period arriving just as you’re planning a trip to the beach, but Primark’s new period-proof swimwear has been called ‘game changing’ by shoppers

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Derelict and vandal-plagued former mill to be transformed into affordable homesMCI hopes to complete the development by September 2025 and says the new homes will meet a shortage of affordable homes in Oswaldtwistle and Hyndburn borough

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »