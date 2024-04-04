Featherstone Village in UK Described as the "Grimmest" with Rubbish and Drug Dealers

Locals have slammed their own village as the "grimmest" in the UK which is covered in rubbish and dog poo and is overrun with drug dealers . Featherstone in south Staffordshire is surrounded by three prisons but residents say the inmates are the lucky ones. Villagers say they're used to seeing alcoholics and drug-users collapsing in the street with many people saying they fear going out after dark.

The village's historic pub, the Red, White and Blue, was closed and remains boarded up with smashed windows and surrounded by security fences. Rubbish is strewn on pavements and blows into gardens, while houses are literally left to crumble. One derelict semi-detached house on Cannock Road appears to have been cut clean in half with the upstairs bedroom at the mercy of the weather. A newly built bus shelter was recently set on fire, while residents complain of increasing numbers of potholes appearing in the roads

Featherstone UK Village Rubbish Dog Poo Drug Dealers Collapsing Houses Crime Rates Alcoholics Drug-Users Boarded-Up Pub Smashed Windows Derelict House Burned Bus Shelter Potholes

