Feasibility of Ending Specialist Follow-Up in Low-Risk Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients

A recent study has shown the feasibility of ending specialist follow-up in patients with low-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia ( CLL ). The study found that patients who had achieved a complete response to initial treatment and had no evidence of disease progression could safely discontinue specialist follow-up . This could potentially reduce the burden on healthcare resources and improve patient quality of life .

However, further research is needed to validate these findings and determine the long-term outcomes of ending specialist follow-up in CLL patients

