Fear of Heights: Skydiver Laura Hampton's Remarkable Journey

Like hundreds of thousands of other people in the world, Laura Hampton is afraid of heights. But unlike hundreds of thousands of other people in the world, Laura jumps out of planes for a living. "I find it a bit of a struggle to go to the top of a ladder," she says. "I have to get my boyfriend to stand behind me if I'm ever going into our loft because I'm genuinely scared. But it's a different sensation when you're up in the air.

" A professional skydiver, she's completed just shy of 5000 jumps in her time. It's so many that her first, sixteen years ago at the age of 21, seems a distant memory. Now, she's a British champion and a world record holder. Then, she was a social psychology student at Loughborough University. But that first jump - to raise money for charity - altered the course of her life forever. It put her on a path that led to her making the decision two years ago to quit her 9-5 in PR and pursue skydiving full-time - taking a massive pay cut in the process. It's a decision that the 37-year-old looks back on without regret

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NOTTSLİVE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBCWESTSCOT: Brother of British-Israeli murder victim expresses fear of rising antisemitismThe brother of a British-Israeli man murdered by Hamas has expressed his fear of rising antisemitism in the UK. Bernard Cowan was killed by Hamas gunmen in his home on a kibbutz in Southern Israel. His brother Colin shares how Bernard loved the kibbutz way of life and was happily living with his family. Colin now fears for his own safety as a Jew living in Britain.

Source: BBCWestScot | Read more »

LBC: Rishi Sunak calls for unity on Armistice Day, as police fear 'serious disorder' amid Palestine march...Rishi Sunak has called for unity on Saturday's pro-Palestine march, as police warn there could be serious disorder with counter-protesters also set to come out for Armistice Day.

Source: LBC | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Leeds United’s ominous response to a face-to-face with Daniel Farke fearDaniel Farke knew in the days before Leeds United's win over Plymouth Argyle and his players know now that you can take nothing for granted in the Championship.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Laura Anderson labelled 'incredible' as she shows off post-baby body in DubaiFans are calling Love Island star Laura Anderson 'incredible' as she shows off her postpartum baby body in a swimsuit, just two months after giving birth to baby Bonnie

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Loose Women's Kelly Holmes steps out with girlfriend after 'living in fear'Loose Women star Dame Kelly Holmes stepped out on a red carpet with her new girlfriend Louise Cullen after confessing she was 'living in fear' over her sexuality

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Laura Anderson's Fans Defend Her Against Trolls Claiming Daughter Bonnie Was SunburntLaura Anderson's loyal fans leapt to her defence at the weekend after several trolls claimed her daughter Bonnie was sunburnt. The former Love Island star, 34, shared a slew of adorable pictures with her baby girl Bonnie, two months, on their first holiday in Dubai. However, several people took to the comments to mum-shame the reality star, claiming that her daughter was sunburnt.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »