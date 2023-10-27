Fear and desperation as market hall forced to shut until CHRISTMAS

It's one of the busiest days of the week at Bury Market with people coming from far and wide to visit the town's 'jewel in the crown'. But this morning (October 27), customers were confused when they arrived to find the shutters of the market hall were still closed.

READ MORE: 'Your life is in your hands when you're walking the streets of Manchester with these bikes'Responding to new government guidance which has meant that sections of some schools could not open in September, local authorities and housing associations have been investigating their properties. Surveyors were sent to Bury Market this week and yesterday (October 26) at 3pm, a 'red notice' was reported to the council which was forced to shut the indoor hall an hour later.

All traders were invited to a meeting at the Lancashire Fusiliers Museum at 10am where they received an update from the town hall. Bury council executive director Donna Ball delivered the bad news to the traders - the market hall is likely to be closed for months. headtopics.com

There will be an immediate rent freeze for all affected stallholders with no service charges, business rates or electricity bills to pay. In the coming days, the council will try to relocate all 49 traders who have a stall in the building to another location 'as close as possible'.

Karon Osbiston works at Rachel's Bags inside the market hall. She believes the 23-year-old business will not survive the move. Hairdressers Kayleigh Lomas and Emma Guest face uncertainty too. They work at a salon which is located at the market hall, but because they are both self-employed they will not be compensated for the temporary closure in the same way stallholders are. headtopics.com

Stephen Moloney, who owns the BBQ Barn inside the market hall, said he was at the top of list to salvage the perishable food he has inside the building. He found out about the closure shortly before 7pm last night and tried to cancel deliveries - but it was too late.

