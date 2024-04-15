FBI Opens Criminal Probe into Collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore

The FBI has opened a criminal probe into the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore , according to the Washington Post. On 26 March, the Dali, a cargo ship , lost power and crashed into one of the supports of the bridge, causing it to collapse. Video captured the moment the huge structure fell into the river, killing six men - all roadway workers who had been on the bridge at the time.

' The White House previously said that the intention was to open a limited-access channel for some barge container ships by the end of April. By the end of May they hope normal capacity will have been restored to Baltimore's port. The bodies of three of the six workers who died have been recovered and the other three are presumed dead. In recent days, authorities have continued to remove containers from onboard the Dali - with 38 removed as of 11 April.

FBI Criminal Probe Collapse Francis Scott Key Bridge Baltimore Cargo Ship Support Workers Investigation

