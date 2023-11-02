FBI boss: Taking away our Section 702 spying powers could be 'devastating'

"Or with everything going on in the world, imagine if a foreign terrorist overseas directs an operative to carry out an attack in our own backyard, but we're not able to disrupt it because the FBI's authorities have been so watered down," he said Tuesday.foreigners' electronic communications outside of America.

And while it's supposed to be used to fight crime and prevent terrorist attacks, it has also been abused by the FBI to conduct warrantless surveillance on US citizens includingand the rest of the intelligence community have been lobbying politicians to keep the snooping powers intact and renew Section 702, as it stands, before the year's end.

"The framing in his statement to the committee is the same broken record we've heard from the intelligence community all year of framing the debate as 'no change versus sunset,' and trying to dodge the basic question of whether 702's value would be impeded by key reforms civil rights and civil liberties groups are calling for," Laperruque toldCDT, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and the Electronic Frontier Foundation are among the groups calling for reform,...

"We are nearing the sunset, and I think it's long past time for the administration to come to terms with where Congress is, and accept the reality that Republicans and Democrats alike aren't going to pass a bill without major reforms," he continued.

"If there's risk of 702 expiring, it's because the White House and intelligence communities haven't been willing to come to the table and acknowledge that the litany of abuse of 702 means there will need to be serious changes." ®Automating generative AI developmentNow Russians accused of pwning JFK taxi system to sell top spots to cabbies

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: THEREGİSTER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLASGOW_TİMES: Green Brigade section looking sparse as Celtic ban commencesThe section of Parkhead which usually houses the Green Brigade is quiet tonight as Brendan Rodgers' side take on St Mirren.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

THE YORKSHİRE POST: Speed limit on section of deadly A61 near Ripon could be reducedRipon MP Julian Smith and North Yorkshire Council’s transport lead Keane Duncan have met to discuss lowering the speed limit on a section of the A61 where a family of three were killed in September.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »

THESUN: Woman who had eighth Caesarean section won't get tubes tiedA woman who has just had her eighth Caesarean section has insisted she won't be getting her tubes tied anytime soon. Mercedes welcomed her daughter into the world in late September, with the tot joining her seven older brothers and sisters.

Source: TheSun | Read more »

THESUN: Woman Who Had Eighth Caesarean Section Refuses to Get Tubes TiedA woman who has recently undergone her eighth Caesarean section has stated that she will not be getting her tubes tied anytime soon. Despite initially planning to have six children, she fell pregnant with her eighth child. Despite the need for surgery for each birth, she is not considering getting her tubes tied to prevent further pregnancies. Some people have criticized her decision, expressing concern for her health and ability to care for her children. However, she remains firm in her desire for a large family and believes that each of her children is a blessing with a purpose.

Source: TheSun | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester Christmas Markets prices - it's bad news for fans of popular itemThe first section of the markets has already opened at Cathedral Gardens

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: E4 MAFS star Luke claims Jordan 'cheated' on Scots bride Erica in a nightclubDuring an Instagram Live, Luke left a bold accusation about Jordan in the comment section.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »