Father tackles knifeman after stabbing incident outside Dublin school

A dad leapt into action to tackle a suspected knifeman in Dublin - moments after three children and two adults were stabbed outside a primary school. Warren Donohoe grabbed hold of the suspect as his terrified family watched on from across Parnell Square on Thursday afternoon. Partner Stacey Power told how they witnessed the attack during a trip to the city from their home in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, as part of daughter Abigail’s 11th birthday celebrations.

She added that while Warren raced to apprehend the knifeman, her young daughter had bolted to the nearby Rotunda hospital to get help. Speaking to DublinLive, Stacey said: “I saw what looked like a woman and a man fighting across the road. And I said to the kids, come close and stand beside me. And then I just, I saw him just grabbing the child and stabbing her. "I screamed, I said, ‘Warren, he's stabbing her! He's stabbing the child’. And Warren ran straight across the road. He didn't even think. I was trying to get the baby out of the pram. And my mam's partner ran across as wel





