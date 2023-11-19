Father of Taylor Swift fan who died at Brazil show gives heartbreaking interview

The father of Ana Clara Benevides has given a heartbreaking interview after her tragic death at one of Taylor Swift's Brazil shows. Ana fell ill during the concert and was attended to by paramedics but sadly passed away at the hospital. Her father expressed his grief, stating that Ana went to the concert with dreams but returned home lifeless.

The cause of death has not been announced, but there were reports of fans not being allowed to bring water into the stadium despite the high temperatures





🏆 12. MetroUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fans Offer Glimpse Inside Taylor Swift's Brazil Concert Where Fan DiedFans who endured Taylor Swift's tragic concert in Brazil have offered a glimpse inside the disorganized scenes and sweltering conditions that left a young 'Swiftie' dead. Thousands of fans waited for hours in sweltering heat to get seats as close to the star as possible. Social media footage showed supporters desperately trying to cool off before the show.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

All you need to know about Taylor Swift's famous brother, Austin SwiftAustin Swift is the younger brother of 1989 star Taylor Swift

Source: hellomag - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

Taylor Swift teases possible 'from the vault' lyrics ahead of her upcoming 1989 (Taylor's Version)...Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff can't contain their joy as they excitedly thank their fans for making their hit song 'Cruel Summer' a Hot100 Number One song in this darling video uploaded to her Instagram.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

Taylor Swift teases possible 'from the vault' lyrics ahead of her upcoming 1989 (Taylor's Version)...Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff can't contain their joy as they excitedly thank their fans for making their hit song 'Cruel Summer' a Hot100 Number One song in this darling video uploaded to her Instagram.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

Taylor Swift teases possible 'from the vault' lyrics ahead of her upcoming 1989 (Taylor's Version)...Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff can't contain their joy as they excitedly thank their fans for making their hit song 'Cruel Summer' a Hot100 Number One song in this darling video uploaded to her Instagram.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) review: Still thrilling – no wonder it went supernovaThis re-recorded 2014 album - and the five vault tracks - confirm that few pop stars can compete with Swift's effervescence as a songwriter

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »