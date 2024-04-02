Father of murder suspect jailed for indecent exposure

It has been another busy month in Manchester's courts. From a former football prodigy to a convicted killer, they are among the 46 individuals who are starting lengthy terms behind bars this month. Prison terms are handed out to the worst offenders. And Manchester Evening News reporters are on hand to cover the most serious cases.
READ MORE: Murder suspect named after Manchester man shot dead with global manhunt underway Kyle Ratcliffe The father of one of Brianna Ghey’s killers was told his son’s murder case provided ‘no excuse whatsoever’ for exposing himself in front of teenage college students waiting for the bus. Kyle Ratcliffe, 36, the dad of Eddie Ratcliffe, was jailed for 15 months for masturbating while driving his Maserati past the same two 16-year-old girls on consecutive mornings in Salford, days before his son went on trial accused of Brianna’s murder. He was also found to have secretly recorded a teenage girl getting changed in Cheshir
