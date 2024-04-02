Father-of-four told he has terminal cancer days after being given all clear

A dad has spoken of how he was told he had terminal cancer, days after believing he'd been given the all clear. Glyn Whittaker, a father-of-four, underwent treatment after a lump in his neck was found to be throat cancer, which had spread to his lymph node. Glyn, 52, said he was given the all clear in January, and he returned to his job as an associate ambulance practitioner based at Brighouse ambulance station.

But two days after being told the chemotherapy and radiotherapy had been successful, Glyn was then given the devastating news that the cancer had spread to his lungs and that it was incurable, Yorkshire Live reports. Glyn, from West Yorkshire, says he is determined to fight the cancer with the support of his wife Tracy. He says he has not given up on beating it, despite the gloomy prognosis. READ MORE: 'The people of Stockport are big enough to laugh off this nonsense' And he is determined his family will be okay financially if the worst should happe

