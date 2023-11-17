Father murders baby son believing him to be a 'prophet'

A dad murdered his baby son who he believed to be a 'prophet', after having 'intrusive thoughts about his own sexuality', a court heard. It was alleged the civil servant, who worked for the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA), used 'severe force' against his infant son in the early hours of 18 October 2022. Mohammed went on trial at Birmingham Crown Court today where he denies murder, an alternative offence of manslaughter and two charges of wounding with intent.
Justice Steyn, presiding over the case, told the jury that Mohammed was not physically present in the dock because he had been permitted to attend via video link from the Tamarind Centre psychiatric hospital, where he is 'currently being treated'. Opening the case prosecutor Harpreet Sandhu Kc said: 'In the early hours of October 18 of last year the defendant Kadees Mohammed killed his then three-week-old son Mohammed Ibrahim. 'He did so by using severe force against him.
