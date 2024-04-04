Father kicked off flight for taking photo of family on tarmac

A young father-of-two has revealed how he was temporarily kicked off a Jetstar flight after an incident sparked by snapping a photo of his wife and kids on the tarmac. Jimmy Mitchell was flying from Sydney to Brisbane on Wednesday ahead of a cruise when he took the picture of his family on the steps as they boarded the plane, a tradition he has observed on previous flights.

But minutes earlier there had been an announcement to not use phones while on the tarmac as the plane was refuelling, which Mr Mitchell did not hear as he had headphones in. Mr Mitchell complained there were no notices posted up about the tarmac rule and he wasn't told anything by staff apart from the one announcement. Frequent traveller Jimmy Mitchell said he was fuming over the incident in a viral video In a TikTok video which has since gone viral, Mr Mitchell let fly at the airline, saying he was mortified when he was booted from the plane

