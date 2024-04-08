Father criticizes hospital delivery after baby's death

The father of a baby who died six days after his birth, has told an inquest that his son’s hospital delivery was "pure shambles." An inquest hearing into baby Troy's death was told on Monday that the infant was born with severe head injuries, with a lack of blood and oxygen to the brain. The infant's mother, Jane Brady, from Coalisland, told the Coroner's Court that she went into labour at 33 weeks while Troy was lying breech.
She said doctors in the maternity unit told her she would be able to give birth naturally as Troy was small. Mrs Brady also insisted that doctors did not inform her of the risks of a natural birth with a breech baby. "They made decisions for us. I believed that they knew what they were doing. I trusted their experience. It wasn't my place to question them. I accepted their decision," Mrs Brady told the inquest. During labour baby Troy's head became stuck. He was not breathing when he was born and had to be rushed to intensive care where he died six days later. Mrs Brady said her husband John told one of the medics on duty that the night of their son's birth was "pure shambles". John Brady told the court that had he and his wife been advised about the risks of a natural birth they would have demanded a cesarean section. However, lawyers for the Southern Health Trust told the inquest that the medics involved dispute this
Baby Death Hospital Delivery Inquest Severe Head Injuries Lack Of Blood And Oxygen Natural Birth Breech Baby Risks Cesarean Section
