Father Converts Nissan Micra into Off-Road Camper to Overcome Knee Problems

A father has converted his Nissan Micra into a self-sufficient off-road camper to overcome his knee problems. Joshua Weber, born with oversized knee caps, spent £8,500 on the car and conversion, including a pull-out bed, fridge, and stove.
He can now explore remote parts of the UK and is planning a trip to Europe.
