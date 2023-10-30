Father calls on London Mayor to regulate rental bikes after toddler loses finger

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

The father of a toddler who lost his finger after getting it caught in the chain of a rental electric bike in London has called on Sadiq Khan to do more to regulate the 'menace' of bicycles scattered on the pavements of the capital. Ignacio, a 33-year-old father of two, said his one-year-old son Leopoldo's finger was snatched by the chain of a Tier dockless e-bike in Westminster's New Bond Street. Dockless cycles are unlocked via an app and do not need to be parked at a docking station when no longer needed - meaning they are regularly seen abandoned on London's roads. The youngster's father has urged the Mayor of London to act on regulating the 'careless' firms behind the bikes - such as Tier, Forest and Lime - so their vehicles pose less of a danger to young children and the wider public. But the Mayor's office does not have the power to regulate rental bikes and says it is pushing the Government to give it more controls to improve safety

Palestine supporters call for 'intifada' in huge march in central London attended by tens of thousandsPalestine supporters have called for an 'intifada' at a march in central London attended by tens of thousands of people. Read more ⮕

Pro-Palestinian march sees violent scuffles with police as protesters demand ‘Intifada from London to Gaza?There were violent scuffles between police and protesters outside Downing Street Read more ⮕

Inside Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin's rarely-seen London home he shares with adorable catsThe Strictly Come Dancing favourite lives in London Read more ⮕

Pro-Palestine Marches Continue in London for Third WeekendThousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have taken to the streets of London for a third consecutive weekend of demonstrations, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war. Read more ⮕

Police and protesters clash as 100,000 take part in pro-Palestinian London marchRallies have also been organised elsewhere in the UK for Saturday – including in Manchester and Glasgow. Read more ⮕

Police and protesters clash as 100,000 take part in pro-Palestinian London marchRallies have also been organised elsewhere in the UK for Saturday – including in Manchester and Glasgow. Read more ⮕