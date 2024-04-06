Father and Sons Jailed for Beating Man to Death with Wrench

Lee O'Brien, 51, and his two son's, Lewis , 31, and Luke , 36, killed Darren Smith after being him in broad daylight in Shard End . A father and his two sons have been jailed for beating a man to death with a wrench in Lee O’Brien, 51, and sons Luke , 36, and Lewis , 31, ambushed Darren Smith outside a row of shops in broad daylight in The 51-year-old had been to a phone shop to buy a new mobile phone case when he was beaten by the trio on Heath Way.
He was repeatedly punched and kicked, and hit with a wrench. They stole two Rolex watches from Darren’s wrist and threatened shop staff before fleeing in their cars. Darren Smith, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene after being beaten and hit with a wrench, before his two Rolex watches were stolen. Darren walked unsteadily out of the shop, before collapsing nearby, where members of the public gave first aid until emergency services arrived. After Mr Smith was attacked, shop workers were threatened before the trio fled in their cars
