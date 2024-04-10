Father and Son Caught at Manchester Airport with Luxury Watches

These were the luxury watches worn by a father and son as the pair were caught at Manchester Airport . Asim Tufail and Junnaid Tufail were waiting in the departure lounge in Terminal one to board a flight to Dubai when officers struck. The pair, both gun runners and drug dealers, were ‘in it together’, prosecutors said. Asim was wearing a diamond encrusted Rolex worth £70,000, with his son wearing a £11,000 Rolex.
The 52-year-old drove an expensive car and made 'large cash purchases', including a splashing out £10,000 on a home gym, Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court heard. Asim was jailed for 23 years after a judge said he was involved in crime 'at a very high level indeed'. His son is due to be sentenced at a later date. READ MORE: Crime boss threatened to involve 'the Albanian' in underworld feud Prosecutor Tim Storrie KC said there was ‘no record’ with revenue and customers of Asim being paid for legitimate work. Mr Storrie said: “The reason for his income was this, he was operating among a criminal network with interests in the international laundering of money, trafficking in drugs, sourcing guns, ammunition and other lethal weaponry for his contacts. “Such were his links to other criminal entities that he also acted on their behalf in enforcing debts.” Junnaid Tufail, 23, said he saw his father as his ‘role model’, and ended up following him into crim
Manchester Airport Luxury Watches Gun Running Drug Dealing Criminal Network Sentencing
