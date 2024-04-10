Father and Son Caught at Manchester Airport with Luxury Watches

These were the luxury watches worn by a father and son as the pair were caught at Manchester Airport . Asim Tufail and Junnaid Tufail were waiting in the departure lounge in Terminal one to board a flight to Dubai when officers struck. The pair, both gun runners and drug dealers, were ‘in it together’, prosecutors said. Asim was wearing a diamond encrusted Rolex worth £70,000, with his son wearing a £11,000 Rolex.

The 52-year-old drove an expensive car and made 'large cash purchases', including a splashing out £10,000 on a home gym, Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court heard. Asim was jailed for 23 years after a judge said he was involved in crime 'at a very high level indeed'. His son is due to be sentenced at a later date. READ MORE: Crime boss threatened to involve 'the Albanian' in underworld feud Prosecutor Tim Storrie KC said there was ‘no record’ with revenue and customers of Asim being paid for legitimate work. Mr Storrie said: “The reason for his income was this, he was operating among a criminal network with interests in the international laundering of money, trafficking in drugs, sourcing guns, ammunition and other lethal weaponry for his contacts. “Such were his links to other criminal entities that he also acted on their behalf in enforcing debts.” Junnaid Tufail, 23, said he saw his father as his ‘role model’, and ended up following him into crim

Manchester Airport Luxury Watches Gun Running Drug Dealing Criminal Network Sentencing

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'You are my role model…' teenager followed gangster dad into crimeAsim Tufail spent much of his son's childhood in jail

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Crime boss threatened to involve 'the Albanian' in underworld feudAsim Tufail, 52, faces a lengthy jail sentence

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

They strolled through Manchester Airport in luxury watchesAsim Tufail and Junnaid Tufail were waiting in the departure lounge to board a flight to Dubai

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester Airport Can Play a Prominent Role in Closing Economic Gap, Says ReportA new report suggests that Manchester Airport can help close the economic gap between the north and south of England if it is properly connected with strategic regional road and rail connections. The report argues that the airport should be at the heart of plans for high-speed rail and Northern Powerhouse Rail. Business leaders and the airport are calling on the next government to prioritize the airport's role in rebalancing the UK economy. The report highlights the economic potential of Manchester Airport with direct flights to global cities and destinations, but emphasizes the need for better transport links.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: New 125-year lease 'first step' in bid to reopen airportPlans to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport have taken a huge step forward after a new lease was agreed between its owners and the council.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Luton Airport: New images show demolition progress six months after airport car park blazeBosses said the work had been a 'painstaking' process because the building was so near other parts of the airport.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »