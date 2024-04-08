Fatal Stabbing Victim Named as Police Hunt Suspect

Police have named the victim of a fatal stabbing who was pushing her baby in a pram in Bradford when she was attacked. Kulsama Akter died of stab wounds after she was assaulted on Saturday (April 6). As of today (Monday), her suspected attacker remains on the run. A police manhunt is underway for Habibur Masum , 25, who is believed to have links to Burnley. West Yorkshire Police said Masum was known to police and that Ms Akter had had previous contact with police.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller said. READ MORE The force said officers were called to the scene at 3.21pm on Saturday after reports of a woman being stabbed by a man who then fled. She later died in hospital. Ms Akter’s baby was not harmed. Greater Manchester Police said it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over previous contact with Ms Akter and Masum. Detective Superintendent Jude Holmes from GMP Oldham district said: “We share the shock and concern that our communities feel in the wake of this tragic incident, and our thoughts are with Kulsama Akter’s family at this truly distressing time. Habibur Masum is wanted by West Yorkshire Police on suspicion of murder. "Due to his links to Greater Manchester, we have our specialist officers following several lines of enquiry to locate hi
