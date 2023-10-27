'Fatal' Halloween warning as leftover pumpkins could kill hedgehogs in Scotland

Wildlife experts are warning households not to dump pumpkins in green spaces and woodlands once Halloween is over, or risk causing serious harm.

For many, the first instinct is to throw them out, but an emerging trend has seen people instead "dump" them in wild spaces for animals to enjoy and to reduce waste. But according to the Aberdeen City Council Countryside Ranger Service, this can be fatal for some animals, especially hedgehogs.

The post read: "Pumpkins are not a natural food source for UK wildlife and they are toxic to hedgehogs. Once eaten, pumpkins can cause severe diarrhoea in hedgehogs, which will lead to dehydration and even death. headtopics.com

"Instead of leaving your old pumpkins in woodlands, please remember to dispose of them properly by placing them in your food recycling bin or your own personal compost heap. Leaving them in the woodlands is littering, which is illegal."

Top Trending Stories Today Spokesman George Anderson said: "For the last few years we at Woodland Trust Scotland have been trying to get people to stop dumping their pumpkins in our woods after Halloween. Word seems to have spread, including on social media that this was a good thing to do, but pumpkin dumping doesn't help woodland wildlife. headtopics.com

Top Health Stories Today To protect the wildlife, these pumpkins must be cleaned up by officials, who say this is a huge waste of resources. He added: "Removing dumped, rotting pumpkin waste costs us precious time and money which we could instead be spending on vital conservation work."

"Plan ahead if you're carving a pumpkin this year - put it in your food waste or compost bin when you're finished, or bury it in your garden for worms and other invertebrates to enjoy", George suggested. headtopics.com

Read more:

Daily_Record »

Six Halloween traditions that began in Scotland you may not have realisedSome ancient Scottish traditions are still practised through the world during All Hallows' Eve. Read more ⮕

Scotland boss is always watching, so I'll be at my best, says Well starLiam Kelly says playing well for Motherwell is always going to be key for him to be in Scotland squads Read more ⮕

Committee will hear 'all views' on Scotland's buffer zones billA HOLYROOD committee has pledged to “consider all views” as it prepares to scrutinise legislation that would outlaw protests outside abortion… Read more ⮕

Almost 3,500 banned dogs living in homes in England, Scotland and WalesThere are almost 3,500 banned dogs living in homes with their owners in England, Scotland and Wales, Government data has revealed. Most are pit bull terriers. Read more ⮕

Almost 3,500 banned dogs living in homes in England, Scotland and WalesThere are almost 3,500 banned dogs living in homes with their owners in England, Scotland and Wales, Government data has revealed. Most are pit bull terriers (stock image) West Midlands Police released footage seizing banned dogs Read more ⮕

Glasgow Warrior Jordan on Scotland dream and incredible journeyTom Jordan moved to Scotland with big dreams and the Glasgow Warriors fly-half is reaping the rewards. Read more ⮕