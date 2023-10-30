Fatal Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer Closes Route 34 in Orange

Published 4 hours agoA deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed both sides of Route 34 in Orange on Monday morning.

At this time, Route 34 is closed in both directions between Mapledale Road and Racebrook Road due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle. A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 34 in Orange on Monday morning is fatal, authorities said.

Police in Orange said it is a serious crash and one person has died. The person's identity has not been released.Investigators expect the road to be closed through the morning rush hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. headtopics.com

