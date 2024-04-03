FastTrack™ UV/VIS Spectroscopy

The UV5Nano is a dedicated micro-volume instrument for life science research with a large library of predefined bio-applications such as DNA and Protein analysis. Errors are prevented and measurement precision is ensured due to LockPath™ technology. The instrument’s design helps operators to place their hands to direct the tip of the pipette. An intuitive One Click™ interface is included in the huge color touchscreen.

The UV5Nano instrument does not have any moving parts in the optical set-up, thus making it powerful and easy to maintain. Cleaning becomes fast and easy due to the flat surface of the micro-volume platform. The UV5Nano instrument is delivered ready for instant use

