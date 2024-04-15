Fasting Can Help with Weight Loss and Reduce Type 2 Diabetes, Experts Say

Fasting can help with weight loss and helps reduce type 2 diabetes , experts say. READ MORE:Intermittent fasting has become one of the most popular diets in recent years. Followers of the eating plan - who drastically cut calories for a day or two each week, or consume all their food during a brief window of time each day - say that it helps with weight loss , it reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes and boosts their gut microbiome .
And big names including Rishi Sunak, Jennifer Aniston and Hugh Jackman swear by fasting to keep their health and weight on track. 'Some of the strongest research for fasting is around the potential to reduce insulin resistance and lower the risk of type 2 diabetes,' says Rob Hobson, registered nutritionist at Healthspan and author of Unprocess Your Life. 'Other potential benefits include reducing oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, which both increase ageing and disease risk; lowering cholesterol and blood pressure and protecting brain health.' Intermittent fasting is said to help with weight loss , reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and boosts gut microbiome Yet recent research presented at a US conference suggested intermittent fasting isn't the silver bullet many adherents believe it to b
Fasting Weight Loss Type 2 Diabetes Diet Gut Microbiome Health
