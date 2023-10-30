Fashion worker sues Stella McCartney's label after breaking foot at showroom

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Chloe Mickelborough, a 31-year-old fashion worker, is suing Stella McCartney's label for up to £100,000 after breaking her foot falling through the floor at the designer's Italian showroom. She claims that the accident has left her unable to wear high-heels and restricted to wearing 'supportive' trainers. The company is contesting the claim, stating that Miss Mickelborough is responsible for her own misfortune.

Architect defends Stella McCartney's controversial £5m home plans Fashion designer Stella McCartney's plans to build a £5 million home in a remote corner of the West Highland coastline are facing objections from locals. However, architect Professor Alan Dunlop has defended the project as an example of 'sensitive modernism' and is encouraging others to support the plans. Read more ⮕

Mary McCartney toasts to easy plant-based cooking in her latest book by TaschenFrom Dame Judi Dench to David Hockney, Mary McCartney dishes up comforting classics for her friends and family, sharing anecdotes from around the table Read more ⮕

Top 10 Affordable Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Finds for WinterDiscover the top ten affordable fashion, beauty, and lifestyle finds in warm autumnal tones to keep away the winter blues without breaking the bank. From stylish boots to comforting fragrances, there's something for everyone to get through the chilly days to come. Read more ⮕

Daniel Footwear: Leeds designer shoe brand celebrates 30 years of stocking 'finest fashion offerings'A leading footwear brand founded in Leeds is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Read more ⮕

Chinese Giant SHEIN Acquires UK Fashion Brand MissguidedChinese company SHEIN has purchased Manchester-based fashion brand Missguided from Frasers Group. This marks SHEIN's first acquisition of a UK brand. The company plans to revitalize Missguided after acquiring its intellectual property and trademarks. Read more ⮕