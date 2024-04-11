Fashion trend spotted at the Grand National festival

This year's Grand National festival has officially begun, with thousands of excited racegoers having arrived at Aintree . Each year visitors spend weeks, even months, planning their outfits, hair and makeup, in order to create a show-stopping look - and 2024 is clearly no different. With fashion trend s changing year on year, there is a new trend we've spotted across the famous racecourse today.

But while there was a definite chill in the air early on, it did not put people off pulling out all the stops when it came to their ensembles. Reporters and photographers are live on the ground at Aintree, and it's safe to say they've seen some incredible outfits. One popular trend spotted this year has seen many women opt for suits instead of dresses. And they're proof you don't need to wear a gown to look fantastic. Some have chosen neutral and more subtle colours, while others have gone big and are rocking bolder shades. We'll be following the Grand National Festival live across all three days

