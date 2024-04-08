Fashion's Utilitarian Garb Takes Center Stage at Fendi's Factory

Fashion has been through the workwear mill many times, from double denim to steel toe caps, passing by the ever-popular bleu de travail. Like sportswear that will never see any athletic activity, this utilitarian garb is just as unlikely to be fixing anything — and it’s everywhere. This season there’s an interesting verisimilitude to it. No “Taskrabbit” is going to splurge on one of Fendi ’s denim or leather utility aprons for spring, but if they did, they’d find them fit for purpose.
Along with all those pockets emblazoned with the label’s top-to-tail Fs — stuffed with genuine tools — they added dynamism to a collection shown at the brand’s shiny new factory in Capannuccia. The setting, a short drive from Florence, was the story: this is where stuff happens, where fashion gets made. “I was inspired by the world of work,” says Silvia Venturini Fendi. “But not just workwear in the ‘blue-collar’ sense of the word. There’s this cinematic vision of the craftsman crouching over a table doing something repetitive, but today the reality is different. The Fendi factory looks more like a science lab. It’s where we do our innovation research and where we teach people all the skills they need to create a product from start to finish. I wanted to celebrate the incredible work they d
