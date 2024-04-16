Fashion Mogul Shares Details of Incredible Miami Living Room

On Tuesday, the fashion mogul took to social media to share never-before-seen details of her incredible Miami living room, situated in the. To her left, she held out a stripy espresso cup, her face obscured from the image.On one side of the plush sofa was an elegant cream throw that perfectly matched a speckled cream lamp that was resting behind the pop star.

Another beautiful detail of the sprawling room is an immaculate light wood herringbone floor that dramatically contrasts the chic dark grey walls. As well as floor-to-ceiling portraits, there is a large table tennis table in the middle of the space. The fashion designer is no stranger to dark hues when it comes to her homes as they feature in every one of her luxurious properties. Another room of her incredible Miami abode has dramatic black stone furnishings, which you can, Victoria's family kitchen is focused around a dark smokey colour palette with deep grey cupboards and black marble worktops. Not to mention the star's iconic harlequin-style floor in the Holland Park home that is made up of white and black tiles.

Fashion Mogul Miami Living Room Elegant Cream Throw Speckled Cream Lamp Light Wood Herringbone Floor Dark Grey Walls

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sean 'Diddy Combs' breaks his silence and says he's a victim of a 'witch hunt'The music mogul’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles were recently raided

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

‘Fashion Faux Parr’: Martin Parr on taking the sheen off fashion photographyZoe Whitfield is a London-based writer whose work spans contemporary culture, fashion, art and photography. She has written extensively for international titles including Interview, AnOther, i-D, Dazed and CNN Style, among others.

Source: wallpapermag - 🏆 36. / 67 Read more »

Heidi Klum shares sweet moment with rarely-seen son teen Henry - and he’s just like his father SealHeidi shares shares three other children - Leni, Johan, and Lou - with her ex-husband, Seal

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Love Island's Claudia Fogarty shares fashion tips for Ladies DayThe former Love Island star visited River Island in Liverpool to share her fashion advice ahead of the big day

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Kylie Jenner just wore a skin-tight plunge-neck latex dress, but our eyes were on her bizarre shoe choiceThe mogul wore the latex heels to the launch of her latest business venture, Sprinter

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Simon Cowell's surprising father of the bride role at upcoming weddingThe Syco music mogul has been engaged to Lauren Silverman since 2021

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »