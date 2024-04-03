Fashion Highlights from the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards brought together some of the biggest names in music and delivered a red carpet of sartorial splendour on 1 April. The event is sure to deliver some desert-friendly fashion from the style set, with everything from crochet to crystal-adorned jumpsuits making their way to the California desert. Beyoncé showcased her country era and her blonde era in a monochromatic number. Meryl Streep recycled a pleated frock she previously wore almost a decade ago.

Cher solidified her icon status in edgy cargo pants and a bejewelled bodysuit adorned with oversized crystal cuffs

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beyonce will be honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards...Beyonce looks stylish in a variety of ensembles as she stars in the new Super Bowl 2024 commercial for Verizon. The stunning singer tries to 'break the internet' with references to her old music and more.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Beyonce will be honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards...Beyonce looks stylish in a variety of ensembles as she stars in the new Super Bowl 2024 commercial for Verizon. The stunning singer tries to 'break the internet' with references to her old music and more.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Beyonce will be honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards...Beyonce looks stylish in a variety of ensembles as she stars in the new Super Bowl 2024 commercial for Verizon. The stunning singer tries to 'break the internet' with references to her old music and more.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Country Music Television Awards 2024 nominations: Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini and Cody Johnson...Kelsea Ballerini keeps it fun and flirty with her fans as she reveals she will host the upcoming 2024 CMT Music Awards in this behind the scenes video from her photoshoot uploaded to Instagram.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Country Music Television Awards 2024 nominations: Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini and Cody Johnson...Kelsea Ballerini keeps it fun and flirty with her fans as she reveals she will host the upcoming 2024 CMT Music Awards in this behind the scenes video from her photoshoot uploaded to Instagram.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Country Music Television Awards 2024 nominations: Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini and Cody Johnson...Kelsea Ballerini keeps it fun and flirty with her fans as she reveals she will host the upcoming 2024 CMT Music Awards in this behind the scenes video from her photoshoot uploaded to Instagram.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »