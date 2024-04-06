Fashion Designer Elisabetta Franchi's Winter Wonderland

Couturier Elisabetta Franchi brings the same passion to her homes as she does to her fashion collections and they’re infused with as much imagination. So at her family’s refuge in Italy’s Cortina D’Ampezzo she’s embraced the mountain mood in her own special way, turning a traditional chalet into a melange of warm sensuality and avant-garde style. The creativity doesn’t stop there.

As we see in these pictures, Elisabetta has even come up with fun custom outfits –such as a dirndl skirt with crop top and boots – to fit the scene. All in all, it’s a true winter wonderland and she loves to share it. Giant toy bears welcome her guests and she gathers everyone around a rock-hewn fireplace or in her spectacular snow garden, as she tells us here."I bought it in 2010, after a long search. It’s a classic 1940s Ampezzanchalet and as soon as I saw it, I fell in love and bought it immediatel

