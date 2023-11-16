Farmers Revolt in the Netherlands

The farmers revolted on October 1st 2019. That day, a 15-year-old schoolboy named Björn Schütte was sitting in front of the TV at his home in Emmen, a small town in the Dutch countryside. He watched in amazement as hundreds of tractors rolled into The Hague, ploughing over fences and snarling traffic for miles around.

Enraged by government plans to cut the amount of livestock in the country in half and shut down big farms to get nitrogen emissions in line with European Union regulations, the protesters displayed banners reading “Proud to be a farmer”, “No farmers, no food”, and “Make our agriculture great again”. Growing up in the agricultural heartland of the Netherlands, Schütte had known a lot of farmers. His grandparents had run a dairy farm, and many of his schoolmates’ parents were also in the profession. He appreciated their industrious, no-nonsense attitude to life. Supporting farmers used to be a priority for the Dutch government





🏆 5. TheEconomist » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ban on no-fault evictions delayed again as ministers battle revolt by Tory MPsThe Government will not commit to a date by which the ban on 'section 21' evictions will come into force

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Labour in crisis as Starmer battles to quell mounting revolt over stance on Israel Gaza conflictAfter a meeting with Muslim MPs the Labour leader put out a new statement condemning the “completely insufficient” level of aid getting into Gaza

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Daniel Radcliffe shares picture of his and Erin Darke's baby son's first six months: 'He's incredible'The Harry Potter star and the Good Girls Revolt actress became parents earlier this year

Source: hellomag - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

'Let the police police': Met chief demands legal protections for officers amid armed police revoltScotland Yard commissioner Sir Mark Rowley welcomed a review into the situation by Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Labour Leader Faces Revolt Over Stance on Israel-Hamas ConflictLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer faces opposition from his own party members over his stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, with calls for an immediate ceasefire. Sir Keir urges a humanitarian pause to allow aid and people to leave the war zone.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Labour Leader Faces Revolt Over Stance on Israel-Hamas ConflictLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer faces opposition from his own party members regarding his stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, with calls for an immediate ceasefire. Despite the pressure, Sir Keir maintains his position of urging a humanitarian pause for aid and people to enter and exit the war zone.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »