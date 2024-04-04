Farmed Scottish Salmon Receives Protected Legal Status to Prevent Food Fraud

FARMED Scottish salmon has secured protected legal status in a bid to prevent the risk of food fraud . A labelling decision by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs ( Defra ) means that the term “Scottish salmon” will have a new protected geographical indication (PGI) by the end of April. The designation will label farmed Scottish salmon as coming from either “the coastal region of mainland Scotland, Western Isles , Orkney and Shetland Isles ”.
It replaces the previous geographical indication which merely specified “Scottish farmed salmon”, which was introduced when wild Scottish salmon was still available in supermarkets. Intensive salmon farming can result in the spread of diseases and sea lice to wild fish. Still, the trade body for Scotland’s salmon industry, Salmon Scotland, said the new legal designation would ensure that producers could not pass off their product as “Scottish salmon” if it does not meet the terms of the PGI
Farmed Scottish Salmon Protected Geographical Indication Food Fraud Defra Coastal Region Mainland Scotland Western Isles Orkney Shetland Isles
