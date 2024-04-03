Farewell to Nintendo 3DS: The Last Dedicated Handheld

Sad to know that the 3DS is going offline forever next week. It’ll probably end up being Nintendo’s last ever dedicated handheld and while they were clearly right to make the change with the Switch, from a business perspective, I personally regret it. Portable games were made differently than home console games and there’s now no reason for them to exist.

Fire Emblem worked much better as a portable game, in my opinion, and we’d never have got things like Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Professor Layton, Ace Attorney, Theatrhythm, BoxBoy, Pushmo, and all those 2D Kirby games without them being on a handhel

Be warned: Nintendo 3DS and Wii U going offline forever starting next weekAlmost all online play will be impossible starting from Monday on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U, so hurry up if you have unfinished business.

