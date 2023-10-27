'Far more cars were illegal' - Irate Lewis Hamilton urges F1 to 'learn something'

Lewis Hamilton has decried the disqualification of himself and Charles Leclerc from the US Grand Prix as ‘ridiculous’.

With just four cars having their planks checked – a car from each of the top four teams in the race – Hamilton believes there were far more cars that would have been found to be illegal had they also had their planks checked for tolerance.Speaking with Sky F1, the seven-time World Champion was irate about his disqualification as he flatly denied the lower ride height that triggered his excessive wear had any effect on the performance of his W14.

“But basically, that was the first time we’ve had a sprint race there. They only tested a few cars and 50 percent of them got disqualified. There were far more drivers’ cars that were illegal. “But, mostly, some cars handle the bumps better than others. And we’ve had a very stiff and bumpy car for the last two years. headtopics.com

“Every time we take a step forward within the sport, something like that really taints it. We’ve got to do something. Hopefully, they’ll learn a little bit for the future, rather than checking everybody and over 50 per cent of the cars failing, which I would put all my money on that they would have, maybe if we have a sprint race, maybe we should be able to change the skid or the floor, whatever it is, on a Saturday night so suddenly you don’t have this ridiculous kind of event afterwards.

“This year, we generate more downforce at high ride heights. So we actually go for higher but there are some where you have low-speed corners, sometimes it does perform better when it’s a little bit lower. headtopics.com

