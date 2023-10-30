Sir Ian McKellen as Gandalf in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’ (Photo: Pierre Vinet/New Line Productions/AP)Susie Mesure is a freelance feature writer and interviewer. She was previously a senior writer and retail correspondent at The Independent and The Independent on Sunday.there are lightsabers,” says my 12-year-old son. He is trying to give me a crash course in a genre that has always left me cold, much to the disappointment of my fantasy-obsessed sons.

Susie Mesure’s my 15-year-old, fantasy-obsessed son doing his own Alan Lee style watercolour (Photo: Susie Mesure), which follows a young African American woman who time travels between 70s California and an early 19th-century Maryland plantation, partly because I’d long meant to read it and partly because my son, now back in the UK, was reading it in his Year 9 English class.

Not that I want to equate fantasy with nothing more than escapism. That would be doing the genre a disservice, says Tanya Kirk, a curator who worked on the British Library’s exhibition. Cartography, I later learn from the exhibition, has been a crucial component of fantasy since the time of Thomas Moore’s. “Although it’s an important philosophical text, it has an important link to fantasy today: it was the first invented world with a map and an invented language,” says Kirk. headtopics.com

I realise my error is my impatience: I want to get on with the narrative rather than dwell in its origin. I need to embrace the map as my entry into Le Guin’s invented world. “Because fantasy often invents a world from scratch, maps give you an immediate visual way of understanding what it will look like,” adds Kirk.

Exploring the exhibition with my children, I’m delighted to see one of Giovanni Battista Piranesi’s etchings, from the mid-18th century, depicting a vast imaginary prison, which inspired Clarke. Her own typed pages with handwritten edits of “Part 1: Piranesi” are also on display. headtopics.com

