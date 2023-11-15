Fans Threaten to Boycott I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Over Nigel Farage's Participation

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans have threatened to boycott the new ITV series over their 'tone-deaf' decision to let Nigel Farage enter the jungle. The former UKIP and Brexit party leader, 59, is taking part in this year's series, set to launch on Sunday night, and is believed to be earning a bumper £1.5million for his appearance.

The signing of the GB News star has proved controversial as Nigel is a famously divisive figure, who is known for his right-wing views on immigration and gender pay gaps. Some fans are less than happy with Farage taking part, with nearly 10,000 people using the hashtag 'Boycott I'm A Celeb' in the past 24 hours. Taking to X, social media users plead their case as to why they were taking action against the show

