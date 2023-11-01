Fans tell Corrie 'knock it off' as they get distracted by 'blur'

Coronation Street fans became distracted during it's latest episode which saw a love triangle storyline gather pace. Viewers took to social media to tell the soap to 'knock it off' after special effects were added to one of tonight's dramatic scenes (Wednesday, November 11).

The episode saw Daniel slowly becoming wise to Daisy and Ryan's love affair. Daisy and Ryan had agreed to meet in a local hotel room so they could spend some quality time together. But as Daisy's guilt started to get the better of her while in the hotel room with Ryan, Daniel was becoming more and more suspicious.

One of the scenes saw Daniel reach the lobby of the hotel room. And to dramatise Daniel's realisation that the woman he loves could be cheating on her, his actions as he spun around the hotel lobby appeared on TV screens in slow motion. headtopics.com

READ MORE: Member of staff shot at sell-out Halloween party in Salford billed as 'Magic City Massacre'But viewers were quick to spot the change of camera use and took to social media to air their annoyance. Commenting on X (formerly Twitter), @MatthewMitt6 wrote: "Oh the special FX are back." While @Leopardprintsxx asked: "Why did it go blurry during Daniels scene?"

@soapextras commented: "Daniel is panacking using special effects." @KatMarBax posted: "Not more slow-mo shots #Corrie." @ConversationStr said: "Corrie, knock it off." And @Saints_11_Fan replied, adding: "Eastenders had three years of this kind of thing." headtopics.com

Daniel has been slightly thrown off the scent after confronting Ryan. And the scene ended with Daniel speaking to Daisy, who was still in the hotel room. After he asked her if she was in a hotel room, she replied: "I have fallen out with my mum and have had to get a hotel room."

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENnewsdesk »

Corrie's Daniel Brocklebank asks 'please help' as he's supported over moveThe actor, known for playing Billy Mayhew in the ITV soap, had a heartfelt message to share Read more ⮕

Corrie fans say 'what a transformation' as Samia Longchambon unveils 'new look'Fans were left stunned by the ITV soap's Maria Windass actress Read more ⮕

Daniel Radcliffe Reveals The 1 Way He's Always Disappointing Harry Potter FansThe Lost City actor has admitted he spoils the magic for kids 'on a regular basis'. Read more ⮕

Daniel Farke reveals when Leeds United fans can expect more from in-form Crysencio SummervilleLeeds United boss Daniel Farke is hopeful Crysencio Summerville is only a ‘few weeks’ away from being able to play three games in the space of seven days, following his recent standout performances. Read more ⮕

Corrie's Billy Mayhew star supported after asking 'please help'Daniel Brocklebank has made a heartfelt plea to fans Read more ⮕

Coronation Street fans emotional after 'six years' announcementJoseph Brown has had more than his fair share of troubles in Corrie Read more ⮕