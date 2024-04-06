Fans Spot Possible GTA 6 Clue in Rockstar Games' 25th Anniversary Logo

With an element of mystery still surrounding the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI, fans are keen to grab any clues they can. So it comes as no surprise that fans think they might have spotted a reference in a blingtastic shiny new Rockstar Games logo designed to celebrate the developer's 25th anniversary . The detail that's getting the attention is the inclusion of a sports car . Some suggest it could be a preview of new Banshee design for GTA 6 .
In the bottom right of Rockstar’s 25th anniversary artwork is an unreleased model of the Banshee, possibly from GTA 6.Rockstar has done similar things before, like when they included the Miami-Dade police helicopter on their holiday art in 2022. pic.twitter.com/OD57snaINK The Banshee is a fictional vehicle that's appear in every Grand Theft Auto game since GTA 3
