Fans speculate that Lady Gaga might be pregnant after Las Vegas show

, now 37, has yet to become a mother, this hasn’t stopped her fans from speculating over the years - particularly as she’s found herself in more serious relationships, including at least two broken engagements., who she has gushingly called "a great guy." Her most famous ex is Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney, who she dated for five years, even planning a wedding, before calling off their engagement and breaking up in 2016.

When speaking to Sirius XM radio back in 2013, Lady Gaga made it clear that she wants to have “tons of kids” - at least three. “I really want to have a family and I really want to nurture my children…”Lady Gaga is seen on the set of 'Joker: Folie a Deux' on on March 25, 2023 in New York, New York

“Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive. It's so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, 'Welcome to the Womb!'”The actress revealed in 2021 during Prince Harry’s AppleTV+ series, The Me You Can’t See that she previously became pregnant after a sexual assault. Through tears, Gaga noted that the “person who raped dropped off pregnant on a corner” near her parents’ home. “Because I was vomiting and sick. headtopics.com

“That’s part of my healing, is being able to talk,” Gaga explained. “I’m trying to make sure I give back with that experience, instead of, I don’t know, locking it away and faking it.

Drew Barrymore gives tearful insight into how she repaired once-strained relationship with her mother

Read more:

hellomag »

Lady Gaga And U2 Give Fans The Duet No One Was ExpectingThe Rain On Me singer joined the rockers on stage at Las Vegas' Sphere for a surprise turn. Read more ⮕

Lady Gaga sings a duet with music veteran Bono and band U2 in Las Vegas as she makes ANOTHER ...Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance on Wednesday as she joined U2 for a duet at their gig in Sphere, Las Vegas. The singer performed 'Shallow' and other duets, as 'I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For'. Read more ⮕

Lady Gaga sings a duet with music veteran Bono and band U2 in Las Vegas as she makes ANOTHER ...Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance on Wednesday as she joined U2 for a duet at their gig in Sphere, Las Vegas. The singer performed 'Shallow' and other duets, as 'I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For'. Read more ⮕

Lady Gaga sings a duet with music veteran Bono and band U2 in Las Vegas as she makes ANOTHER ...Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance on Wednesday as she joined U2 for a duet at their gig in Sphere, Las Vegas. The singer performed 'Shallow' and other duets, as 'I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For'. Read more ⮕

Masked men in court gallery 'not acceptable' says Lady Chief JusticeThe Lady Chief Justice as asked the Courts and Tribunals Service to identify how the incident happened Read more ⮕

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, daughter of the King's cousin, welcomes a baby girlLady Tatiana Mountbatten, 33, shared the announcement with her 18,000 followers on Instagram. Read more ⮕