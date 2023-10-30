Fans Remember Matthew Perry's Iconic Role as Chandler in Friends

With Friends still remaining as popular as it was when it first aired from 1994 to 2004, fans of the US sitcom have also been remembering Matthew’s work as the quick-witted Chandler.

The social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) has been flooded with many memorable, hilarious and poignant Chandler moments from across Friends’ 10 seasons: If you need a laugh tonight, here’s a blooper of the infamous Friends “pivot” scene. For me, “pivot” is one of the single funniest scenes in sitcom history, and it wouldn’t be what it is without Matthew Perry.

GEN X is feeling this loss in a certain kinda way... we made it through the drama of our young adult years with these characters going through it right beside us. They lightened things up for half an hour every week for so many years and so many laughs...As Chandler and Monica are pronounced husband and wife in FRIENDS, the song being played by the string quartet is ‘Everlong’ by Foo Fighters. headtopics.com

“He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliché to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words.” They continued: “From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well.

"He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. "We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."'The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken': Friends Creators Pay Emotional Tribute To Matthew Perry

Friends Fans Point Out Chandler Bing's Eerie Prediction of Matthew Perry's Death Friends fans are shocked as they realize that Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry , eerily predicted his own death. The actor tragically passed away at the age of 54 after battling with addiction. A fan page for Chandler Bing shared a quote from the show that foreshadowed his death, leaving fans in disbelief. Read more ⮕

Chandler, Matthew Perry, Dead at 54The news of Chandler , Matthew Perry 's death at the age of 54 shocks fans. Despite his struggles with drugs and alcohol, his passing is seen as a tragedy. Friends , the popular TV show, has a significant impact on multiple generations. Chandler 's character was beloved by many, known for his sweet and self-deprecating nature. His death leaves a void in the hearts of fans. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry reveals the magic of Chandler Bing in Friends Matthew Perry 's portrayal of Chandler Bing in Friends was a masterly performance, combining preppy good looks with insecurities and whip-smart sarcasm. Perry revealed that the character resonated with him deeply, as if someone had copied his jokes and mannerisms. Friends has long been recognized as the ultimate ensemble sitcom, with each cast member sharing the weight perfectly. Read more ⮕

Remembering Matthew Perry: The Iconic Chandler BingFans mourn the loss of Matthew Perry , known for his hilarious portrayal of Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends . Perry's comedic genius and memorable quotes will be cherished by fans around the world. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Most Iconic Moments as Chandler Bing on Friends Matthew Perry 's portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends was known for his charm and self-deprecating nature. Perry improvised many of his lines, allowing his creativity to shape Bing's character. Some of Bing's most memorable moments include getting trapped in an ATM vestibule with a supermodel and his iconic line about Donald Trump's blazer. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry, Iconic Chandler Bing from Friends, Dies at 54 Matthew Perry , known for his hilarious portrayal of Chandler Bing in Friends , has passed away at the age of 54. Sky News highlights some of his most memorable lines from the show, including the famous 'blue blazer black' mishap and the iconic 'pivot' scene. Read more ⮕