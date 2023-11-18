Fans Offer Glimpse Inside Taylor Swift's Brazil Concert Where Fan Died

Fans have offered a glimpse inside Swift's Brazil performance where a fan died. Frantic 'first come first serve' seating saw fans wait for hours in sweltering heat . 'Swifties' were heardFans who endured Taylor Swift 's tragic concert in Brazil have offered a glimpse inside the disorganized scenes and sweltering conditions that left a young 'Swiftie' dead.

Before the show, thousands of adoring fans waited outside the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro for hours in temperatures exceeding 100F, apparently battling to get seats as close to the star as possible. One fan, Joey - who claims he was at the show, shared on TikTok that the event's frantic 'first come first serve' seating led fans to 'line up really early in unbearable heat.' Social media footage from outside the event saw scantily-clad supporters huddled under umbrellas and searching for ice which was being handed out in desperate attempts at cooling off hours before the sho





