Fans Love BaByliss Corded Electric Air Styler on Amazon

Fans have been loving a best-selling blowdry brush available on Amazon that they say gives Dyson and Revlon blowdry brush es a run for their money. The BaByliss Corded Electric Air Styler comes with four different attachments to achieve different looks.

The hair tool is currently 24% off, on offer for £56.70, down from £75. It comes with attachments including a 50mm volumising brush, a Blow-dry brush, a Conical curling attachment and a Drying nozzle. Another commenter said: "Great alternative for Dyson for less price. The attachments are lightweight. Blow dryer attachment is not that effective. Other Works well for straightening hair."

Some shoppers were not happy, with one being disappointed that the tool didn't curl their hair. They wrote: "This was very disappointing. It didn't curl the hair at all. The air drying power was very poor.

Babyliss Corded Electric Air Styler Blowdry Brush Amazon Dyson Revlon Hair Tool Discount

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Madonna dazzles fans with yet another electric show as she performs atop a massive silver cube...Paris Jackson enjoys herself with a friend in the crowd as they attend a Madonna concert during her Celebration Tour in Los Angeles. The daughter of pop legend Michael Jackson films Madonna performing.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Madonna dazzles fans with yet another electric show as she performs atop a massive silver cube...Paris Jackson enjoys herself with a friend in the crowd as they attend a Madonna concert during her Celebration Tour in Los Angeles. The daughter of pop legend Michael Jackson films Madonna performing.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Boots' £40 BaByliss hair straighteners are 'better than high end''Amazing value, they work perfectly and make my hair smooth and shiny, bonus that they heat up in a few seconds so ideal for getting ready in the morning.'

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Save 55% on BaByliss' hair styler that shoppers say keeps hair smooth for daysYou can currently save 55% on BaByliss’ hair straightener and curler after it was slashed from £125 to £56, with shoppers saying it left their hair sleek and smooth for days

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Wales 0 Poland 0 (4-5 on penalties): Heartbreak in Cardiff as Dan James’ deciding penalty saved by e...Electric atmosphere inside the Cardiff City Stadium as Wales fans blast out national anthem

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Corrie fans beg Dylan star 'please' telling fans 'quite the opposite' after exitThe actor is known for playing Dylan Willson in the ITV soap and there were emotional scenes for the character

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »