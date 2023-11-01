Fans joke Harry Kane is cursed as Bayern Munich lose to third tier German side in DFB Pokal...

Fans are joking Harry Kane must be cursed after Bayern Munich were knocked out of the DFB Pokal by a third-tier German side.

The England captain is yet to win a major trophy in his career, coming agonisingly close with both the Three Lions in the Euro 2020 final and with Spurs in the 2019 Champions League final.Now, Kane and his new side have missed out on claiming one of the trophies available to them this season.

Despite taking the lead through Thomas Muller in the first half, Thomas Tuchel's side suffered a 2-1 defeat to third-tier outfit Saarbrucken, the home scoring in the 45th minute and the sixth minute of stoppage time in the second half.

Kane was an unused sub in the game. However, the loss will still be a disappointing result for the record 20-time DFB Pokal winners that haven't won the competition since 2020. "I’m beginning to think that Harry Kane may potentially be cursed," one fan wrote on X in response to the England skipper missing out on another trophy."To those who doesn’t understand... the Harry Kane curse doesn’t stop you from scoring lots of goals or winning matches… it only stops you from winning trophies," a third added.

Bayern also lost Matthijs de Ligt to injury in the game too, with the defender going down clutching his knee after a challenge.Lioness Georgia Stanway still waiting on link-up with fellow Bayern Munich star Harry KaneThe reigning German champions are currently second in the league, two points off of leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Kane has had an impressive start to life in Germany, with the ex-Spurs star scoring 14 goals in 13 games in all competitions.