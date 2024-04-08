Fan Throws Hat at Mathieu van der Poel During Paris-Roubaix Triumph

SUPERSTAR cyclist Mathieu van der Poel was nearly derailed by a fan throwing a hat at his bike during his Paris-Roubaix triumph., 29, destroyed the entire field on Sunday as he won the iconic cobbled classic for a second successive year after a 60-kilometre solo attack.The stunning win adds to his triumph at the Tour of Flanders seven days earlier as he takes his tally of classics victories to six.
But it could have been a very different afternoon for Van der Poel had one horrifically-behaved fan had their way.race shows a person throwing a white hat out into the road as he flies past with 42 kilometres remaining.And he revealed after Roubaix that he did see the object hurled towards him.NEIGH PROBLEMThe ex-rider said: "Such a crash could have ended his season - these people don’t understand that." Shock moment world champion cyclist Mathieu van der Poel SPITS at fans after having 'URINE' thrown over him Fans later leapt to the Dutchman's defence by alleging Van der Poel had urine and beer thrown over him
Mathieu Van Der Poel Cyclist Fan Hat Paris-Roubaix Triumph Incident Win Cobbled Classic
