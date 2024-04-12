Fan Creates Fully Functioning Flying Machine in LEGO Fortnite

It’s no secret that getting around in LEGO Fortnite can be a chore, especially with a lack of fast travel. To this end, one enterprising fan has gone above and beyond – quite literally – and created a fully functioning flying machine that they can control and fly around with seemingly relative ease. Necessity might be the mother of invention after all, especially for those looking to cut corners or speed up how you explore.

With limited ways to get around other than running and consuming stamina, it seems that people are getting creative with their inventions, and this flying machine – dubbed by the creator as a ‘UFO’ – is a prime example of this creativity with dynamic vehicles. This LEGO Fortnite UFO build is fantastic The UFO build was shared by Reddit user Haskyns on r/LEGOfortnite, with a video showing the machine’s flying capabilities. It is truly a marvel and looks like something more suitable for the Kerbal Space Program. In the post, Haskyns said: “My UFO…. This lifts and once it hits a certain altitude, it leans forward and begins to travel at 15 meters per sec. It self-lands and turns both directions too. I was able to do this without using any forward directional thrusters.]”. My UFO…. This lifts and once it hits a certain altitude, it leans forward and begins to travel at 15 meters per sec. It self-lands and turns both directions too. I was able to do this without using any forward directional thruster

LEGO Fortnite Flying Machine UFO Exploration Travel Fan Creation

