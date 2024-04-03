Famous Venue in Manchester Burns Down in Huge Blaze

There were scenes of utter devastation in Blackley on Wednesday night (April 3) after a 'famous' north Manchester venue burnt down in a huge blaze. A major emergency services presence descended on White Moss Road shortly before 8.30pm when the former Vasa Club building erupted into flames. Eight fire engines, along with assistance from police, flooded the scene and cordoned off nearby roads.
Local residents were urged to keep their windows and doors closed as smoke filled the air, with others told to 'avoid the area' by the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service. Dramatic drone footage showed the extent of the blaze; with huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky as the roaring flames were dampened by crews late into the evening. But amid the chaos, those with fond memories of the former Vasa Club, that closed down a number of years ago, reacted to the news on social media
