Famous Venue in Manchester Burns Down in Huge Blaze

A 'famous' north Manchester venue, the former Vasa Club, burnt down in a huge blaze on Wednesday night. Emergency services responded to the scene and nearby roads were cordoned off. Local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke. Dramatic drone footage captured the extent of the fire.

Manchester, Fire, Blaze, Vasa Club, Emergency Services

There were scenes of utter devastation in Blackley on Wednesday night (April 3) after a 'famous' north Manchester venue burnt down in a huge blaze. A major emergency services presence descended on White Moss Road shortly before 8.30pm when the former Vasa Club building erupted into flames. Eight fire engines, along with assistance from police, flooded the scene and cordoned off nearby roads.

Local residents were urged to keep their windows and doors closed as smoke filled the air, with others told to 'avoid the area' by the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service. Dramatic drone footage showed the extent of the blaze; with huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky as the roaring flames were dampened by crews late into the evening. But amid the chaos, those with fond memories of the former Vasa Club, that closed down a number of years ago, reacted to the news on social media

