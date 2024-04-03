Famous Venue in Manchester Burns Down in Huge Blaze

There were scenes of utter devastation in Blackley on Wednesday night (April 3) after a 'famous' north Manchester venue burnt down in a huge blaze. A major emergency services presence descended on White Moss Road shortly before 8.30pm when the former Vasa Club building erupted into flames. Eight fire engines, along with assistance from police, flooded the scene and cordoned off nearby roads.

Local residents were urged to keep their windows and doors closed as smoke filled the air, with others told to 'avoid the area' by the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service. Dramatic drone footage showed the extent of the blaze; with huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky as the roaring flames were dampened by crews late into the evening. But amid the chaos, those with fond memories of the former Vasa Club, that closed down a number of years ago, reacted to the news on social media

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester venue cancels Palestinian event due to safety concernsHOME said the concern for safety of staff, customers and audiences was 'paramount'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Northern Quarter's Night and Day WILL continue as nightclubThe venue appealed against its noise abatement notice served by Manchester council

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

The 'awesome' TikTok famous Manchester Airport pub where you can spot planesThe Airport Pub is incredibly family-friendly and has embraced the theme when it comes to keeping kids entertained

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Britain's last hangman's Manchester day job and famous Corrie granddaughterDapper Harry Allen always wore a bow tie to make a good impression before tying the noose

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez among Europe’s most wasteful finishers and stats suggest Arsenal made the r...Erling Haaland does the famous Poznan celebration by himself following Manchester derby win

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Liverpool 0-0 Man City LIVE: Massive Premier League clash at top of table underway at intense Anfield...Erling Haaland does the famous Poznan celebration by himself following Manchester derby win

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »