Famous Glasgow tea rooms designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh to be taken over by National Trust for Scotland

A famous Glasgow tea rooms, originally designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, is to be taken over by the National Trust for Scotland. The Mackintosh at the Willow on Sauchiehall Street was reopened five years ago after a £10m restoration. The Willow Tea Rooms Trust said it had now found a "safe haven" with the National Trust for Scotland. The conservation charity will add the tea rooms to its portfolio of properties which include Mackintosh's Hill House in Helensburgh. It said it was using £1.

75m of its reserves and acquisition funds to address the immediate financial challenges and keep the business trading. The NTS said the business model was "fundamentally sound and successful" and it was hopeful it would eventually get a return on its investment





BBCWestScot » / 🏆 85. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.