Famous Glasgow tea rooms designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh to be taken over by National Trust for Scotland

  • 📰 BBCWestScot
The National Trust for Scotland is set to take over the famous Mackintosh at the Willow tea rooms in Glasgow, originally designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh. The tea rooms were reopened five years ago after a £10m restoration. The National Trust for Scotland will use £1.75m of its reserves and acquisition funds to address the immediate financial challenges and keep the business trading.

A famous Glasgow tea rooms, originally designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, is to be taken over by the National Trust for Scotland. The Mackintosh at the Willow on Sauchiehall Street was reopened five years ago after a £10m restoration. The Willow Tea Rooms Trust said it had now found a "safe haven" with the National Trust for Scotland. The conservation charity will add the tea rooms to its portfolio of properties which include Mackintosh's Hill House in Helensburgh. It said it was using £1.

75m of its reserves and acquisition funds to address the immediate financial challenges and keep the business trading. The NTS said the business model was "fundamentally sound and successful" and it was hopeful it would eventually get a return on its investment

