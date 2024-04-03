Famous Centre Room in Royal Palace to Open to the Public

The famous centre room where the royal family gather before appearances on the balcony is to open to the public for the first time. The palace's east wing, built between 1847-49, will be open in July and August following more than five years of improvements.

The wing's principal floor was inspired by the Chinese-themed decor of the Royal Pavilion in Brighton.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Other royal photo 'fails' that have baffled royal fansKensington Palace released the first photo of Kate Middleton since her surgery in January, but photo agencies have claimed it's been Photoshopped - this isn't the first time though

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Uncle Gary 'had nothing to offer other than mumbled platitudes': Royal expert says Royal Family will...'I get narky when they say kate's a commoner': Gary Goldsmith on Kate and her family. In Celebrity Big Brother's latest episode, Gary Goldsmith reveals Kate's mum was a millionaire before 30.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Uncle Gary 'had nothing to offer other than mumbled platitudes': Royal expert says Royal Family will...'I get narky when they say kate's a commoner': Gary Goldsmith on Kate and her family. In Celebrity Big Brother's latest episode, Gary Goldsmith reveals Kate's mum was a millionaire before 30.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Uncle Gary 'had nothing to offer other than mumbled platitudes': Royal expert says Royal Family will...'I get narky when they say kate's a commoner': Gary Goldsmith on Kate and her family. In Celebrity Big Brother's latest episode, Gary Goldsmith reveals Kate's mum was a millionaire before 30.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

The fascinating, royal, cock-fighting history of city centre Lion HotelThe cellars beneath it are known as caves and probably date to the turn of the 19th century

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Princess Charlene exudes elegance in regal white coat and sky-high heelsThe Monegasque royal looked sublime in France as she marked a royal anniversary with Prince Albert

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »