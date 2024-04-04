Family Turns Buses into Emergency Accommodation to Avoid Homelessness

A family of eight from Cornwall have turned two buses into emergency accommodation after facing homelessness. They bought a coach believed to have been used by Coldplay and a former school bus. The family had received a no-fault eviction notice from their landlord due to illness.

Antoni had planned to build a house but delays in the planning process forced them to find an alternative solution.

