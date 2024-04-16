Family Turns Buffalo Farm into Niche Market Success

That was some 25 years ago – now they have up to 300 buffalo and are one of just six herds of the animal in the country. As an adult, Andrew, has joined the family business, with dad Paul and mum Kate and was a finalist last year in the Northern Farmer Awards’ Young Farmer category. The Langthornes have carved out a niche market for their products which they sell from their farm shop at Crawford Grange in Northallerton.

” The Langthornes stopped with dairy farming from 2001 to concentrate on farming buffalo and also had to build their own abattoir as local and commercial ones couldn’t process the animal. They process around five buffalo a week and bring in animals from other herds as the gestation period is almost a year. That said, they are not the easiest animals to deal with. Mr Langthorne said: “Some people with 10 or 20, can’t manage them so we buy from there, and Holland.

Buffalo Niche Market Ethnic Minorities Farm Shop Exotic Fruits Vegetables Rices Spices

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Yorkshire Post / 🏆 39. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Buffalo Bills news roundtable: Stefon Diggs’ Buffalo legacy, WR prospects to target, 2024 expectationsThe Athletic's Bills writers continue discussing the aftermath of Wednesday's Stefon Diggs trade.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Carr House Solar Farm: Plans submitted for 55-hectare solar farm in Yorkshire countrysidePlans for a huge solar farm in the Yorkshire countryside have been submitted to the local council.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Dinnington solar farm: 130 trenches excavated as work set to begin at new solar farmAround 130 trenches have been excavated as part of preparations for building a new solar farm in Dinnington.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Harper Farm: Leeds chicken farm under investigation by RSPCA after allegations of 'mistreatment' of hensA chicken farm in Leeds is under investigation by the RSPCA following allegations of mistreatment of hens and poor conditions.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Affordable Family Fun at AppleCast Petting FarmDiscover AppleCast, a budget-friendly petting farm on the outskirts of Wigan. Entry costs just £5 for a family of five and includes a free hot drink. Explore the farm's diverse range of animals, from goats and pigs to rabbits and owls. Don't forget to buy a bag of animal feed for just £1 and enjoy the picnic area and adventure play area.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Parents warned of sickness bug striking kids after visiting popular family-fun farm...Outbreaks explained

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »