Family told criminal case into Yousef Makki's death will not be reopened

The family of Yousef Makki have been told a criminal case into his death will not be reopened, despite a coroner ruling he was unlawfully killed. Coroner Geraint Williams heard three days of evidence at Stockport Coroners' Court last month in a second inquest for Yousef, from Burnage. He died after being stabbed by Joshua Molnar in Hale Barns, Trafford, on March 2, 2019. The pair were both 17-year-old Manchester Grammar School students at the time.

Molnar was cleared of murder and manslaughter by a jury later that year, while a first inquest was inconclusive. After Yousef's family won their battle for a second inquest at the High Court, Mr Williams ruled Molnar's actions were not committed in 'self-defence' as he had claimed, and that they did amount to manslaughter. READ MORE: Goodbye, Sir Bobby Charlton - a true Manchester icon READ MORE: Over 480 people received hospital treatment for a dog bite in Greater Manchester THIS YEAR The case was considered again by Greater Manchester Police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) following the second inques

